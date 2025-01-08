Deep Dive Into Generac Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Generac Hldgs GNRC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $186.92, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.32% increase from the previous average price target of $167.91.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Generac Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $162.00 $172.00 Christine Cho Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $189.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $185.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $183.00 $172.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $193.00 $148.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $181.00 $187.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Neutral $175.00 $160.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $172.00 $128.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $178.00 $160.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Generac Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Generac Hldgs analyst ratings.

Get to Know Generac Hldgs Better

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

A Deep Dive into Generac Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Generac Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.61% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.