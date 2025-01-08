Where Boot Barn Holdings Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Boot Barn Holdings BOOT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $175.75, a high estimate of $192.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.4% increase from the previous average price target of $166.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Boot Barn Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $188.00 $181.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Maintains Outperform $167.00 $167.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $179.00 $179.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $178.00 $194.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $181.00 $160.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $192.00 $192.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $160.00 $162.00 Sam Poser Williams Trading Maintains Buy $173.00 $173.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $185.00 $165.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Hold $162.00 $154.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $127.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $179.00 $147.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boot Barn Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Boot Barn Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Boot Barn Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boot Barn Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.71% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Boot Barn Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

