Where JELD-WEN Holding Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN Holding JELD over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.71, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 27.19% lower than the prior average price target of $14.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive JELD-WEN Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $15.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $8.00 $9.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $14.00 $17.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $19.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $10.00 $17.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $9.00 $13.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JELD-WEN Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of JELD-WEN Holding compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of JELD-WEN Holding's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know JELD-WEN Holding Better

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior building products, offering a selection of doors, windows, walls, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

JELD-WEN Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: JELD-WEN Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JELD-WEN Holding's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JELD-WEN Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JELD-WEN Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: JELD-WEN Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

