The Analyst Verdict: SharkNinja In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated SharkNinja SN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $123.83, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. Observing a 9.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $113.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SharkNinja by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $129.00 $128.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $80.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $120.00 $128.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $128.00 $126.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $115.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $123.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SharkNinja. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SharkNinja compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SharkNinja's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SharkNinja's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

SharkNinja's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SharkNinja showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.25% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: SharkNinja's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SharkNinja's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SharkNinja's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

