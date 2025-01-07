Analyst Expectations For KeyCorp's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on KeyCorp KEY in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for KeyCorp, revealing an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.7% increase from the previous average price target of $18.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive KeyCorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Hold $19.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $19.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Neutral $19.00 - Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 David George Baird Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of KeyCorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering KeyCorp: A Closer Look

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

A Deep Dive into KeyCorp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: KeyCorp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -57.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -69.47%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KeyCorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

