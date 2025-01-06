The Analyst Verdict: Build-A-Bear Workshop In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $51.11, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.58% from the previous average price target of $46.22.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Build-A-Bear Workshop among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $58.00 $41.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $55.00 $38.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Build-A-Bear Workshop. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Build-A-Bear Workshop. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Build-A-Bear Workshop's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Build-A-Bear Workshop analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Build-A-Bear Workshop's Background

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Build-A-Bear Workshop displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.