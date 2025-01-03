Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Boyd Gaming Stock

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Boyd Gaming BYD, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $77.33, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Observing a 7.94% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $71.64.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Boyd Gaming among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $92.00 $73.00 John Staszak Argus Research Announces Buy $90.00 - Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Neutral $74.00 $69.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $70.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $79.00 $78.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $74.00 $67.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Neutral $69.00 $68.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $79.00 $75.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $74.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $71.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boyd Gaming's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Boyd Gaming's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

