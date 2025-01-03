Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Xometry

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Xometry XMTR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Xometry, revealing an average target of $34.1, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 27.72% increase from the previous average price target of $26.70.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Xometry is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $40.00 $27.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $25.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $42.00 $34.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $33.00 $25.00 Bruno Montanari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $23.00 Greg Palm Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $32.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Xometry. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Xometry's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Xometry's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Xometry

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of the revenue is earned from the U.S. segment.

Key Indicators: Xometry's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Xometry showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.15% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xometry's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xometry's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xometry's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xometry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.94, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

