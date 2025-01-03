Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Jefferies Financial Gr Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Jefferies Financial Gr JEF in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Jefferies Financial Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $83.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $97.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. Observing a 13.99% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $73.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Jefferies Financial Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $81.00 $82.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $97.00 $67.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $83.00 $73.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $73.00 $71.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jefferies Financial Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jefferies Financial Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jefferies Financial Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Jefferies Financial Gr's Background

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company. It has two reportable segments; Investment Banking and Capital Markets which is also the majority revenue generating segment, includes securities, commodities, corporate lending, futures and foreign exchange capital markets activities and its investment banking business, which provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across different sectors. The Asset Management reportable business segment provides alternative investment management services to investors in the U.S. and overseas and generates investment income from capital invested in and managed by it or its affiliated asset managers.

Understanding the Numbers: Jefferies Financial Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jefferies Financial Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.18% as of 31 August, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jefferies Financial Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

