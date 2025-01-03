MGM Resorts Intl Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on MGM Resorts Intl MGM, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MGM Resorts Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $51.18, accompanied by a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Experiencing a 4.59% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $53.64.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MGM Resorts Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $54.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $54.00 $56.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $54.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $56.00 $57.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $43.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $47.00 $53.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $56.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $56.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MGM Resorts Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of MGM Resorts Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MGM Resorts Intl analyst ratings.

About MGM Resorts Intl

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 62% of total EBITDAR in 2023. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2023 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 17% of the total in 2023). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Breaking Down MGM Resorts Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MGM Resorts Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.28% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.9. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

