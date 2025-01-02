A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Alphabet Through 26 Analysts

26 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Alphabet GOOGL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 11 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 7 9 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $208.77, along with a high estimate of $232.00 and a low estimate of $185.00. Marking an increase of 3.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $202.62.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Alphabet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $220.00 $220.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $232.00 $212.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Hold $185.00 $170.00 Michael Levine Pivotal Research Raises Buy $225.00 $215.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $185.00 $180.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $220.00 $200.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $212.00 $206.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $200.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $210.00 $204.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $182.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $205.00 $200.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $217.00 $215.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $206.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $196.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $215.00 $222.00

To gain a panoramic view of Alphabet's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

A Deep Dive into Alphabet's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alphabet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.09% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

