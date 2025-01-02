4 Analysts Have This To Say About Funko

Funko FNKO has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Funko, revealing an average target of $14.62, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.50. This current average reflects an increase of 8.3% from the previous average price target of $13.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Funko among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Hold $10.50 $9.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Funko. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Funko compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Funko compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Funko's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Funko's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Funko's Background

Funko Inc is an us-based pop culture consumer products company. It creates whimsical, fun, and different products that enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite through the movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. The company's current products are principally figures, fashion accessories, apparel, plush products, accessories, homewares, and NFTs. The company sells its products through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the core collectibles products.

Funko's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Funko faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.45% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Funko's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, Funko faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

