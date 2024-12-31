Analyst Expectations For FTAI Aviation's Future

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on FTAI Aviation FTAI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FTAI Aviation, revealing an average target of $177.33, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average has increased by 24.2% from the previous average price target of $142.78.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of FTAI Aviation among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Buy $167.00 $156.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $181.00 $175.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $135.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $300.00 $150.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $110.00 Christian Wetherbee Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $134.00 Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $160.00 $125.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $148.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FTAI Aviation's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of FTAI Aviation's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FTAI Aviation analyst ratings.

Get to Know FTAI Aviation Better

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Understanding the Numbers: FTAI Aviation's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, FTAI Aviation showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 60.01% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 83.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 27.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.