What Analysts Are Saying About Masimo Stock

Masimo MASI underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $184.75, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $168.86, the current average has increased by 9.41%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Masimo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $194.00 $170.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $180.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $193.00 $171.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Announces Outperform $170.00 - Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $171.00 $160.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $165.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $170.00 $166.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Masimo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Masimo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Masimo compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Masimo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Masimo's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Masimo's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Masimo analyst ratings.

Discovering Masimo: A Closer Look

Masimo Corp is a global technology company. The company's segment includes healthcare and non-healthcare. The healthcare business segment is a key revenue driver, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation and connectivity solutions, remote monitoring devices and consumer health products. Its non-healthcare segment includes consumer audio business develops, manufactures, markets sells and licenses premium and luxury audio sound products and related integration technologies.

Masimo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Masimo showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.37% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Masimo's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Masimo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Masimo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Masimo's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.