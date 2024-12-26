What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apple

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Apple AAPL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $245.14, with a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $184.00. A decline of 0.04% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Apple among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $325.00 $300.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Hold $215.00 $203.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $184.00 $186.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $262.00 $261.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Announces Underweight $200.00 - Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Kyle Mcnealy Jefferies Raises Hold $212.92 $205.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 Tim Long Barclays Maintains Underweight $186.00 $186.00

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Apple. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Apple's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Apple's Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Understanding the Numbers: Apple's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Apple's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Apple's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, Apple faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

