What Analysts Are Saying About Neurocrine Biosciences Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $151.86, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.5%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $148.00 $148.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $114.00 $128.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $155.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $133.00 $133.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $133.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Neurocrine Biosciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Neurocrine Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Neurocrine Biosciences analyst ratings.

Discovering Neurocrine Biosciences: A Closer Look

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Financial Milestones: Neurocrine Biosciences's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.