Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss PJT Partners Stock

Analysts' ratings for PJT Partners PJT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated PJT Partners and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $151.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.32% from the previous average price target of $133.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PJT Partners is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $159.00 $151.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $175.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $150.00 $142.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Sell $120.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PJT Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PJT Partners compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PJT Partners's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PJT Partners's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PJT Partners analyst ratings.

Delving into PJT Partners's Background

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank that offers a portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The company delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments around the world. It also provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment strategies, including private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and private credit. The company generates its revenue from advisory fees, placement fees, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: PJT Partners's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PJT Partners showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.23% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PJT Partners's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PJT Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PJT Partners's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PJT Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

