Where Federal Realty Investment Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Federal Realty Investment FRT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $123.0, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.07% increase from the previous average price target of $120.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Federal Realty Investment by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $122.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $126.00 $119.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $122.00 $121.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $119.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Federal Realty Investment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Federal Realty Investment compared to the broader market.

Get to Know Federal Realty Investment Better

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.8 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Key Indicators: Federal Realty Investment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.55.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

