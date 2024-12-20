Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss California Resources Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for California Resources CRC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for California Resources, revealing an average target of $66.5, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $60.00, the current average has increased by 10.83%.

The perception of California Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alejandra Magana JP Morgan Announces Neutral $63.00 - David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Raises Buy $74.00 $65.00 Michael Schwartz Jefferies Announces Buy $64.00 - Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $73.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Buy $68.00 - Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to California Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for California Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, California Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 51.38% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: California Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): California Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

