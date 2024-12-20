Demystifying Prothena Corp: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Prothena Corp PRTA, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Prothena Corp, presenting an average target of $51.5, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average represents a 17.2% decrease from the previous average price target of $62.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Prothena Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $48.00 $84.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Announces Buy $40.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $22.00 $26.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $31.00 $33.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Prothena Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Prothena Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prothena Corp analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Prothena Corp

Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Financial Insights: Prothena Corp

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Prothena Corp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -98.86%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6082.58%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Prothena Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.