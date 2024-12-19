Affirm Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Affirm Holdings AFRM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $61.94, along with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has increased by 25.51% from the previous average price target of $49.35.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Affirm Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $82.00 $70.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $75.00 $45.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $78.00 $57.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $74.00 $56.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $64.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $50.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $69.00 $65.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $54.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $52.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $47.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $57.00 $52.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $54.00 $46.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $45.00 $25.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $52.00 $40.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $20.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Buy $68.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $46.00 $46.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Affirm Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Affirm Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Affirm Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Affirm Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 40.67% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.