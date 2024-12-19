4 Analysts Have This To Say About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group NWE has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.25, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.39% increase from the previous average price target of $54.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NorthWestern Energy Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $56.00 $53.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $56.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $61.00 $58.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Neutral $56.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NorthWestern Energy Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NorthWestern Energy Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NorthWestern Energy Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering NorthWestern Energy Group: A Closer Look

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc provides electricity and natural gas services in the Upper Midwest and Northwest of the U.S. in the states of Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. The company's primary segments include Electric utility operations, which include the generation, purchase, transmission, and distribution of electricity, and Natural Gas utility operations, which include the production, purchase, transmission, storage, and distribution of natural gas. The company uses thermal, wind, hydro, or renewable energy in varying quantities, depending on the location of the facilities, to generate power. The company derives the majority of revenue from Electric utility operations segment.

Understanding the Numbers: NorthWestern Energy Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NorthWestern Energy Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NorthWestern Energy Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NorthWestern Energy Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NorthWestern Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NorthWestern Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

