Nucor Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nucor NUE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nucor, presenting an average target of $168.33, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. This current average represents a 9.01% decrease from the previous average price target of $185.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nucor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Hacking Citigroup Lowers Buy $160.00 $240.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Neutral $156.00 $171.00 Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $190.00 - Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $168.00 $170.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $166.00 $170.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $170.00 $174.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Nucor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue. The steel mills segment includes carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor's equity method investments in NuMit and NJSM.

Nucor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Nucor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Nucor's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.34%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

