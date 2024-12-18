6 Analysts Have This To Say About Angi

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Angi ANGI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $3.08, along with a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average has decreased by 18.73% from the previous average price target of $3.79.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Angi. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $3.00 $3.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $2.00 $3.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.25 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $3.00 $3.25 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $2.00 $3.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Angi. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Angi compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Angi's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects quality home service professionals across different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping, with consumers. The Company has three operating segments namely, Ads and Leads that generate maximum revenue, Services, and International (Europe and Canada). The company operates under multiple brands that including Angi, HomeAdvisor, and Handy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the United States.

Breaking Down Angi's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Angi's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.52%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Angi's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Angi's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Angi's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Angi's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

