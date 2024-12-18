What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $33.6, along with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 30.72% lower than the prior average price target of $48.50.

The standing of 4D Molecular Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $46.00 $79.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $8.00 - Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $39.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused on three therapeutic areas: Ophthalmology (intravitreal vector) includes 4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-175; Cardiology (intravenous vector) includes 4D-710, 4D-725, and Pulmonology (aerosol vector) 4D-310.

Understanding the Numbers: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, 4D Molecular Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -99.99% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1461433.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -7.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.16% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

