Demystifying Twilio: Insights From 23 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Twilio TWLO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 23 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 10 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $92.87, with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 26.05% from the previous average price target of $73.68.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Twilio's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Raises Hold $110.00 $80.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $77.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $85.00 $70.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $135.00 $85.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $135.00 - Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $80.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $65.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $77.00 $67.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $80.00 $65.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $88.00 $74.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $86.00 $66.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $85.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Hold $85.00 $70.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $78.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $85.00 $60.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $70.00 $60.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $94.00 $83.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $91.00 $71.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $70.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $65.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $85.00 $65.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Twilio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Twilio's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Financial Insights: Twilio

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Twilio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.67% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

