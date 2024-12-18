Demystifying PTC: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for PTC PTC were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PTC, presenting an average target of $217.29, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.04% from the previous average price target of $203.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PTC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $228.00 $226.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $202.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $202.00 $182.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $226.00 $216.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PTC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PTC compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PTC's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PTC's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About PTC

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America (45%) and Europe (40%).

PTC's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PTC showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.62% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PTC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PTC's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PTC's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PTC's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

