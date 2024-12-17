8 Analysts Have This To Say About Riot Platforms

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Riot Platforms RIOT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Riot Platforms and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.81, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.01% from the previous average price target of $15.42.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Riot Platforms. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $23.00 - Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $16.00 $9.50 Chase White Compass Point Lowers Buy $13.00 $18.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $17.50 $15.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $15.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Riot Platforms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Riot Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Riot Platforms's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Riot Platforms's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 63.39% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -182.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.