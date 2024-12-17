What Analysts Are Saying About Spire Stock

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Spire SR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Spire and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $71.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $60.50. Marking an increase of 1.8%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $70.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Spire by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Gaugler Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Neutral $73.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $77.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Hold $69.00 $70.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $73.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Neutral $65.00 $62.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers Sell $60.50 $65.50 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $72.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Spire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Spire compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Spire's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Spire's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Spire's Background

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation ('Alagasco') changed its name to Spire Alabama Inc. effective September 1, 2017, and Laclede Gas Company changed its name to Spire Missouri Inc. effective August 30, 2017. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas. Maximum revenue from residential area.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Spire

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Spire faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.35% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Spire's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Spire's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

