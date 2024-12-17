Breaking Down Shoals Technologies Gr: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Shoals Technologies Gr, presenting an average target of $10.88, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 24.77% from the previous average price target of $8.72.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Shoals Technologies Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $7.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00 Dimple Gosal B of A Securities Announces Buy $6.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $10.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Stephen Biggar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $11.00 $9.50 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $12.00 $14.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $46.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $7.00 $7.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $5.50 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Shoals Technologies Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Shoals Technologies Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shoals Technologies Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Shoals Technologies Gr's Background

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Financial Insights: Shoals Technologies Gr

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Shoals Technologies Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -23.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.