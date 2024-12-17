Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Freshworks

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Freshworks FRSH, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Freshworks, presenting an average target of $17.4, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.02% increase from the previous average price target of $16.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Freshworks by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $24.00 $21.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $11.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $18.00 $13.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $11.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Freshworks. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Freshworks compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Freshworks's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Freshworks analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks. It offers solutions that serve the needs of users in the CS and ITSM categories and has also expanded its offering with Sales and Marketing automation products. These product offerings enable organizations to acquire, engage, and serve their customers and employees. The group derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other regions.

A Deep Dive into Freshworks's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Freshworks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.51% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Freshworks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -16.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Freshworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

