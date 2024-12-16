Where Sage Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Sage Therapeutics SAGE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 10 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.07, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 30.2%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Sage Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Hold $6.00 $10.00 Ritu Baral TD Cowen Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $4.00 $4.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $14.00 $14.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $14.00 $17.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $52.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Perform $8.00 $9.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Hold $8.00 $13.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $14.00 $25.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $6.00 $11.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Neutral $9.00 $13.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $4.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sage Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sage Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sage Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sage Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines. The company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry; also targeting two critical central nervous system, or CNS, receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Its products ZURZUVAE is a medicine for the treatment of postpartum depression, or PPD, in adults, and ZULRESSO is a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression in individuals 15 years old and older. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324, Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) among others.

Financial Milestones: Sage Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sage Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 337.08% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sage Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -788.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sage Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -15.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sage Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sage Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

