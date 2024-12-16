Expert Outlook: NetApp Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

NetApp NTAP has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $138.33, with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average has increased by 8.6% from the previous average price target of $127.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NetApp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $160.00 - Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $130.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $160.00 $145.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $135.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $119.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $127.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $120.00 $108.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Underperform $121.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NetApp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of NetApp's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering NetApp: A Closer Look

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

NetApp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NetApp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NetApp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetApp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 32.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetApp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

