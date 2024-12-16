10 Analysts Have This To Say About Xometry

Ratings for Xometry XMTR were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Xometry, presenting an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.24% increase from the previous average price target of $26.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Xometry among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $42.00 $34.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $33.00 $25.00 Bruno Montanari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $23.00 Greg Palm Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $32.00 $27.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Xometry. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Xometry. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Xometry's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Xometry's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Xometry analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Xometry Better

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of the revenue is earned from the U.S. segment.

A Deep Dive into Xometry's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Xometry displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xometry's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xometry's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xometry's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.