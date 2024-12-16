Assessing CarGurus: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for CarGurus CARG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.86, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.96% increase from the previous average price target of $33.23.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of CarGurus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $46.00 $46.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $46.00 $41.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $42.00 $30.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $30.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $41.00 $32.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $39.00 $27.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $36.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $38.50 $26.50 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $44.00 $32.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $38.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CarGurus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CarGurus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CarGurus's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CarGurus's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CarGurus

CarGurus Inc is a company that acts as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company provides three types of marketplace Listing products, Restricted Listings, and Enhanced or Featured Listing through which it offers real-time and historical data analyzing the connections and pricing analysis. The listing platforms offer auto manufacturers and others to buy advertising on the company's site and target consumers based on the make, model, and zip code of the cars. The company operates through two segments namely U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. It generates majority of revenue from the U.S. Marketplace.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CarGurus

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CarGurus's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CarGurus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CarGurus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CarGurus's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.39. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

