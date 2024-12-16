What Analysts Are Saying About C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 11 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 2 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, presenting an average target of $114.82, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $103.38, the current average has increased by 11.07%.

A clear picture of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Hold $112.00 $107.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Hold $119.00 $113.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $118.00 $115.00 Garrett Holland Baird Raises Neutral $124.00 $115.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $118.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $85.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $117.00 Jordan Alliger Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $107.00 $97.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $115.00 $120.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $85.00 $75.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Hold $113.00 $103.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $115.00 $92.00 Jordan Alliger Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $97.00 $90.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Announces Neutral $115.00 - Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $100.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $122.00 $112.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $120.00 $95.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering C.H. Robinson Worldwide: A Closer Look

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 61% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (27%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of the European truck-brokerage division, transportation management services, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

