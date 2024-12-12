Expert Ratings For Krystal Biotech

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Krystal Biotech KRYS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $215.0, a high estimate of $221.00, and a low estimate of $206.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.23% increase from the previous average price target of $214.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Krystal Biotech's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $212.00 $212.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $221.00 $221.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $206.00 $204.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $221.00 $221.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Krystal Biotech's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Krystal Biotech's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Krystal Biotech analyst ratings.

Delving into Krystal Biotech's Background

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Financial Insights: Krystal Biotech

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Krystal Biotech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 879.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krystal Biotech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Krystal Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.