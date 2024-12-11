11 Analysts Assess AZEK Co: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on AZEK Co AZEK, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $53.91, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.18% from the previous average price target of $50.30.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AZEK Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $58.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $48.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $52.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $46.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $51.00 $49.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $50.00 $44.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $49.00 $46.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Announces Hold $47.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AZEK Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AZEK Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AZEK Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AZEK Co's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AZEK Co analyst ratings.

About AZEK Co

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, outdoor furniture among others. The company operates in two segments: Residential Segment that manufactures and distributes decking, railing, trim, moulding, pergolas and cabanas and accessories through a national network of dealers and distributors and multiple home improvement retailers; and Commercial Segment that manufactures, fabricates and distributes lockers and bathroom partitions. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex, Ultralox, StruXure, and Intex.

Understanding the Numbers: AZEK Co's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: AZEK Co's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AZEK Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZEK Co's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AZEK Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: AZEK Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

