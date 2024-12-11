A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On ICU Medical Through 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for ICU Medical ICUI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $197.5, along with a high estimate of $209.00 and a low estimate of $183.00. This current average has increased by 14.49% from the previous average price target of $172.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ICU Medical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Toomey Jefferies Announces Buy $200.00 - Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $209.00 $198.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $198.00 $147.00 Michael Toomey Jefferies Announces Hold $183.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ICU Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ICU Medical compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ICU Medical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ICU Medical's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into ICU Medical's Background

ICU Medical is a California-based pure-play infusion therapy company that provides consumables, systems, and services for virtually every component of the IV continuum of care. ICU has become one of the largest players in its industry following its acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer in 2017 and Smiths Medical from Smiths Group in 2022. It holds top-tier positions across its three reporting segments: consumables (43% of consolidated revenue), infusion systems (28%), and vital care (29%). The combined entity remains primarily US-focused, generating over 63% of its sales domestically.

Understanding the Numbers: ICU Medical's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ICU Medical showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.47% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ICU Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ICU Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ICU Medical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ICU Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

