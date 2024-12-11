Where Essential Props Realty Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Essential Props Realty EPRT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.84, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.35% from the previous average price target of $33.70.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Essential Props Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $38.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $33.00 $32.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Outperform $35.00 $31.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $37.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $32.00 $30.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $36.25 $32.00 Sheila McGrath Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $34.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essential Props Realty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essential Props Realty compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essential Props Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Essential Props Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Essential Props Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Essential Props Realty

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Essential Props Realty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Essential Props Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Props Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 41.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Props Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Props Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

