Breaking Down Mohawk Industries: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Mohawk Industries MHK, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $159.0, a high estimate of $196.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. Observing a 0.47% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $158.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Mohawk Industries's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $141.00 $146.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00 Michael Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $134.00 $140.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $146.00 $161.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $184.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Overweight $196.00 $160.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Hold $160.00 $150.00 Deepa Raghavan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $160.00 $140.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mohawk Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mohawk Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mohawk Industries's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Mohawk Industries's Background

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Mohawk Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mohawk Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mohawk Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mohawk Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

