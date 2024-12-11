Decoding 11 Analyst Evaluations For Insulet

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Insulet PODD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $279.91, a high estimate of $317.00, and a low estimate of $234.00. Marking an increase of 14.16%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $245.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Insulet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $305.00 $290.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $304.00 $269.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $234.00 $220.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $317.00 $234.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Lee Hambright Bernstein Announces Outperform $300.00 - Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $260.00 $213.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $269.00 $236.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $285.00 $230.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Insulet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Insulet's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Insulet's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Insulet

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 425,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: Insulet's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Insulet's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Insulet's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insulet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insulet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Insulet's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

