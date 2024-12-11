Demystifying Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $144.6, a high estimate of $157.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $134.33, the current average has increased by 7.65%.

The standing of Ligand Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Raises Outperform $143.00 $141.00 Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $135.00 $110.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $125.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $147.00 $135.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $157.00 $157.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $157.00 $157.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $110.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $157.00 $144.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $135.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ligand Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ligand Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.

Key Indicators: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ligand Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 57.64% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -13.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

