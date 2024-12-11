12 Analysts Assess Penumbra: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Penumbra PEN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $249.17, a high estimate of $323.00, and a low estimate of $222.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $217.36, the current average has increased by 14.63%.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The perception of Penumbra by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Larry Biegelsen
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$190.00
|Jason Mills
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$323.00
|$260.00
|Ryan Zimmerman
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$232.00
|Matt O'Brien
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$235.00
|Matt O'Brien
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$235.00
|$225.00
|David Rescott
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$248.00
|$244.00
|Matt O'Brien
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$200.00
|Jason Mills
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$176.00
|Ryan Zimmerman
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$234.00
|$224.00
|Richard Newitter
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$200.00
|Shagun Singh
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$222.00
|$205.00
|Mathew Blackman
|Stifel
|Announces
|Buy
|$238.00
|-
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Penumbra's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Penumbra's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Penumbra analyst ratings.
Delving into Penumbra's Background
Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.
Penumbra: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Penumbra's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.