12 Analysts Assess Penumbra: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Penumbra PEN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $249.17, a high estimate of $323.00, and a low estimate of $222.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $217.36, the current average has increased by 14.63%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Penumbra by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $190.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $323.00 $260.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $270.00 $232.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $235.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $248.00 $244.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $235.00 $176.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $234.00 $224.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $200.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $222.00 $205.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Announces Buy $238.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Penumbra's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Penumbra's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Penumbra's Background

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Penumbra: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

