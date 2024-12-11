JetBlue Airways Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of JetBlue Airways JBLU during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 2 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.46, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has increased by 23.05% from the previous average price target of $5.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of JetBlue Airways among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $8.00 - Thomas Wadewitz UBS Announces Sell $5.00 - Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $5.50 - Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $7.00 $5.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $7.75 $6.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $5.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JetBlue Airways. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of JetBlue Airways compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of JetBlue Airways compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into JetBlue Airways's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into JetBlue Airways's Background

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

Financial Insights: JetBlue Airways

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: JetBlue Airways's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: JetBlue Airways's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.34. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

