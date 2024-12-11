In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Fox Factory Hldg

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fox Factory Hldg FOXF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has decreased by 18.75% from the previous average price target of $48.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Fox Factory Hldg among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Duffy Stifel Announces Buy $40.00 - Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $36.00 $45.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $54.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $38.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fox Factory Hldg. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fox Factory Hldg compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fox Factory Hldg's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fox Factory Hldg's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fox Factory Hldg: A Closer Look

Fox Factory Holding Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used predominantly on bikes, Side-by-Sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. Its business operates under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE brands. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Financial Milestones: Fox Factory Hldg's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fox Factory Hldg showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.46% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Fox Factory Hldg's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fox Factory Hldg's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fox Factory Hldg's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Fox Factory Hldg's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

