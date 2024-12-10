A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Stifel Financial Through 9 Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Stifel Financial SF during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $109.22, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.9% increase from the previous average price target of $100.29.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Stifel Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cho JP Morgan Announces Neutral $120.00 - Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $113.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $105.00 $100.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $113.00 $108.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $101.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $102.00 $90.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $94.00 $85.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $101.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stifel Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stifel Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Stifel Financial's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stifel Financial analyst ratings.

Discovering Stifel Financial: A Closer Look

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial-services firms.

Stifel Financial: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Stifel Financial's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.25% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stifel Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stifel Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stifel Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

