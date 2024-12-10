The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Sangamo Therapeutics

Analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sangamo Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a 29.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $6.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Sangamo Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $9.00 $3.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $10.00 $5.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sangamo Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sangamo Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sangamo Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sangamo Therapeutics Better

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is a genomic medicine company committed to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases. Its pipeline products include the Priority Neurology Pipeline offers Chronic Neuropathic Pain, Prion Disease, and Neurology; Partnered Programs offer Hemophilia A, Oncology, ALS/FTD, and Huntington's Disease; and Other Pipelines include Fabry Disease, Renal Transplant, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis.

Sangamo Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Sangamo Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 425.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sangamo Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 29.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sangamo Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

