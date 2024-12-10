Demystifying Amgen: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Amgen AMGN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amgen and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $340.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $405.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.18% increase from the previous average price target of $339.78.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Amgen among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Anderson B of A Securities Announces Underperform $256.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $330.00 $360.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Neutral $335.00 - Michael Yee Jefferies Maintains Buy $380.00 $380.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $326.00 $335.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $405.00 $405.00 Yaron Weber TD Cowen Raises Buy $383.00 $381.00 Aaron Gal Bernstein Announces Outperform $380.00 - Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Hold $333.00 $320.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $315.00 $300.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $405.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $362.00 $362.00 Brian Skorney Baird Maintains Underperform $215.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amgen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amgen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amgen compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amgen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amgen's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amgen analyst ratings.

Get to Know Amgen Better

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Financial Insights: Amgen

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amgen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.18% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amgen's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 42.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Amgen's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 8.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.