Expert Ratings For Planet Labs

Planet Labs PL underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $4.38, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.06% from the previous average price target of $4.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Planet Labs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Rustam Kanga JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $4.50 $4.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Planet Labs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Planet Labs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Planet Labs's Background

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. The company provides daily satellite data that helps businesses, governments, researchers, and journalists understand the physical world and take action.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Planet Labs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Planet Labs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -63.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Planet Labs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Planet Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

